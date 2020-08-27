Walmart and Microsoft make bid to buy TikTok

Walmart and Microsoft are partnering to make a bid for the social media app TikTok.
Walmart released the following statement:
“The way TikTok has integrated e-commerce and advertising capabilities in other markets is a clear benefit to creators and users in those markets. We are confident that a Walmart and Microsoft partnership would meet both the expectations of U-S TikTok users while satisfying the concerns of U-S government regulators.”
TikTok CEO Kevin Mayer resigned on August 27 following President Trump’s order to ban the social media app unless its U-S operations are sold to an American company as the white house says the app is a security risk.