Walmart and Microsoft make bid to buy TikTok

FILE – This Feb. 25, 2020, file photo, shows the icon for TikTok in New York. The video app said it will wage a legal fight against the Trump Administration’s efforts to ban the popular, Chinese-owned service over national-security concerns. TikTok, which is owned by China’s ByteDance, insisted that it not is a national-security threat and that the government is acting without evidence or due process. The company said it will file suit against the government later Monday, Aug. 24 in federal court in California. (AP Photo/File)

Walmart and Microsoft are partnering to make a bid for the social media app TikTok.

Walmart released the following statement:

“The way TikTok has integrated e-commerce and advertising capabilities in other markets is a clear benefit to creators and users in those markets. We are confident that a Walmart and Microsoft partnership would meet both the expectations of U-S TikTok users while satisfying the concerns of U-S government regulators.”

TikTok CEO Kevin Mayer resigned on August 27 following President Trump’s order to ban the social media app unless its U-S operations are sold to an American company as the white house says the app is a security risk.