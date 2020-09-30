Voting by mail in Missouri? What you need to know

ST. LOUIS (KTVI) – Election officials across the nation are preparing for more people to vote by mail but the process varies from state to state. Here’s what you need to know if you live in Missouri.

Meanwhile, in Missouri, St. Louis County is also seeing a spike, with 100,000 ballots already sent out.

Rick Stream, St. Louis County director of elections, says unlike Illinois residents, Missourians need a reason to vote absentee and, in most cases, it still needs to be notarized.

“The two reasons that do not require a notary are the COVID block and also if you’re incapacitated or disabled or caring for someone that is incapacitated or disabled,” Stream said.

For the first time, because of COVID, Missouri is also offering voting by mail but those ballots must be notarized and must be returned through the mail.

The last day to register in Missouri is Oct. 7 and the last day to request an absentee ballot is Oct. 21. All votes must be in-hand by November 3 to count.