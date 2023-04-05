SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Eleven schools across the Ozarks are celebrating as voters passed important bond issues on Tuesday.

Springfield Public Schools has one of the biggest no-tax increase bonds on that list, with $220 million approved through Proposition S for improvements throughout the district.

“We’re just incredibly thankful, incredibly thankful that our community recognized the need and they turned out and they indicated their support,” said SPS Director of Communications Stephen Hall. “Over the last three and a half years since phase one of Proposition S was approved, you know, we’ve had more than 40 projects that have been completed on time and within budget.”

Hall says they are ready to begin on more projects as soon as possible.

“As early as next month, we will be taking steps on the emergency storm shelters at the elementary gymnasiums,” Hall said. “We’ll also make safety and security upgrades a key priority.”

Voters also passed bonds in other districts, including Rolla, Republic and Nixa. KOLR10 spoke with Nixa Public Schools Superintendent Gearl Loden on what projects their $47 million bond will help.

“We have some simple things like air conditioning, roofing, that, you know, they may not be all real appealing to the sort of the curb appeal, but they are needed to have the quality environment for our children to learn and teachers to teach,” said Loden.

Nixa also plans to renovate one of the theaters at their junior high schools.

Both the Springfield and Nixa districts say they were overwhelmed by the response from the community to help the needs within the district.

“Anytime you can go to your community and have over 70 percent of your people there voted to vote to approve the project, that says a lot,” said Loden.