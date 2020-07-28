Voter Guide: August 2020 Primary Election

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – The August 2020 Primary Election will be held on Tuesday, August 4, 2020.

Medicaid expansion in Missouri and short-term business loan fees in Springfield are two issues you will see on the ballot.

What exactly are those issues? Let’s break it down.

Amendment 2 – Medicaid expansion

Amendment Two will ask Missourians whether to change the constitution to make Medicaid available to more people. The amendment would make the requirement to get Medicaid an income at 133%-138% of the poverty level or below. This would apply to people between the ages of 19-64.

It would also block any extra burdens or enrollment standards for Medicaid patients. It also requires Missouri to maximize federal money to fund the program.

Short-term business loan fees in Springfield

In Springfield, city leaders are asking voters whether to impose a fee on short-term business loans. This sets the fee of a permit to $5,000 per year.

It’s something city council members have been discussing for months.

Where can you vote?

You can find your polling place online at Missouri’s Voter Outreach Center.

What should you bring to vote?

You should bring any acceptable form of ID.

This includes:

Identification issued by the state of Missouri, an agency of the state, or a local election authority of the state;

Identification issued by the United States government or agency thereof;

Identification issued by an institution of higher education, including a university, college, vocational and technical school, located within the state of Missouri; or

A copy of a current utility bill, bank statement, paycheck, government check, or another government document that contains the name and address of the voter.

If you do not have any of these forms of identification but are a registered voter, you may cast a provisional ballot. Your ballot will count if:

You return to your polling place on Election Day with a photo ID;

The signature on your provisional ballot envelope is determined by your local election authority to match the signature on your voter registration record.

If you cast a provisional ballot, you will receive a stub from your provisional ballot envelope with instructions on how to verify that your provisional ballot is counted.

Can you vote absentee?

It’s too late to request an absentee ballot by mail for the primary, and it’s too late now for people to mail in their absentee ballots (has to be 13 days before the election). But, people can vote absentee at their county clerk’s office until 5 pm on Monday, August 3, 2020.

For election results, stay with KOLR10/Ozarks Fox on election night and always on the Election Results Page.