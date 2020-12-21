Volunteers needed for newly available cold weather shelters

SPRINGFIELD, Mo.-– Community Partnership released a statement calling for volunteers on Dec. 21, 2020.

According to the release, First Unitarian Universalist Church, Hope Church, and Salvation Army-Harbor House are hosting additional crisis cold weather shelters.

Cheree Whaley, with the Hope Church, said their youth room will be transformed into a temporary men’s overnight shelter.

“That verse just came to mind, shelter the homeless – it was an easy yes for us,” said Whaley.

At the Unitarian Universalist Church, a overnight shelter for men is already taking care of the homeless.

“It went very well,” said Michelle Scott-Huffman, minister at the Unitarian Universalist Church. “We had 15 men who stayed here Saturday night. Everybody had a nice warm place to sleep and some snacks and the transportation with the city went well.”

First Unitarian Universalist already opened on Dec. 19. Hope Church and Salvation Army-Harbor House will open Jan. 1, 2021.

“We are happy to assist with our Overflow Crisis Cold Weather Shelter for men, which we have provided for many years,” said Jeff Smith, Community Relations Director with Salvation Army. “This year we are especially aware of the extra challenges and we are grateful for our partners who are working together to provide shelter from the cold,”

Whaley said this is made possible through collaboration.

“East Sunshine has been gracious enough to provide us blankets and pillows,” said Whaley.

Community Partnership says the biggest need is for overnight volunteers to work with the host churches. The statement reads “Typically, a shelter needs two volunteers (over the age of 18) who are available from approximately 7:30 p.m. to 7:30 a.m. to check-in guests and staff the shelter.”

Again, to learn more information on volunteering at a shelter and to sign up, visit www.cpozarks.org/coldweather.