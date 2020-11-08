Vigil held for Springfield man killed by DEA agents

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — People packed Kickapoo High School’s football field this evening, but not for a game, rather for a celebration of life.

Nov. 7 marks six days since 25-year-old Caleb Slay was shot and killed by DEA agents, and tonight, family and friends gathered to honor his memory.

The DEA is called the shooting a “physical altercation”.

“He would want everyone to know he didn’t do anything wrong.”

Tina Slay Richardson says her son was a goofy kid.

“He was a teddy bear like his dad,” Tina said. “He looked big and scary. He wasn’t big and scary.”

Caleb’s sister, Ciara, says she was close with her brother.

“When I was younger he always thought of me as his annoying little sister and he wanted nothing to do with me but as I got older he saw that I was actually pretty cool and we did almost everything together,” Ciara said.

Kalani Tolentino knew him since elementary school.

“Me and him could’ve been mad at each other one minute but if we needed each other he was always there,” Kalani said. “He dropped what he had to be there for you. It didn’t matter what he was doing.”

Andrew Bumgarner is Caleb’s former college roommate.

“He was like the most social person I’ve ever encountered,” Andrew said. “I think we fed off each other a lot. He learned some stuff from me. I learned a lot from him.”