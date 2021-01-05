Vigil held for Jessica Mast, 4-year-old who was killed in Benton County

BENTON COUNTY, Mo.- Community members in Benton County held a vigil for Jessica Mast at 6 p.m on the courthouse lawn in Warshaw, Missouri, on Jan. 5.

Jessica,4, was beaten and forced into a pond on Dec. 19. and died shortly after.

Organizer Mariah Williams says she held the vigil because the case affected the entire community and people need a place to mourn.

Williams says the community is good at coming together in times of tragedy and the goal is to give some peace to people.

“It’s mortifying. It really is, to read those words, and hear those words, know the details it really hits you in the heart. It makes you really angry also. I really just wanted to look them in the eye. And I wanted them to see through my eyes, the anger and the frustration that we all feel,” said Williams.

Williams prepared 200 candles to hand out during the vigil.

