JOPLIN, Mo. — Monday night, a vigil was held at Mercy Park in Joplin.

Dozens came out to remember 27-year-old Taylor Shutte and her two-year-old daughter, Clessie.

“Taylor was just absolutely a ball of sunshine. She was very bubbly very lovable,” said Chelsea Kraft, Taylor’s younger sister.

“She was a little ball of energy. Always so happy she loved everybody,” said Lacey Higley, sister-in-law to Taylor’s sister.

“Taylor would always be remembered by everyone. She was a person no one could forget,” added Chelsea.

“It gives me a little bit of peace knowing that she’s with her baby girl for the rest of her life now. But it’s still just sickening, to be honest, that a two-year-old didn’t get to grow up. It gives me a little peace knowing she is with her momma in heaven,” said Amber Patrick, Taylor’s cousin.

“I want the community to know that they lost someone that would have just loved them even if you were a stranger she would have loved on you she would have just brightened up your day,” said Higley.

The family held a prayer vigil at Mercy Park and released balloons to send their prayers to heaven.

“We have a small family so to see the community come together means a lot,” added Taylor.

The family is hoping to raise awareness about domestic violence after losing Taylor and Clessie.

“If you see the signs absolutely do something. Absolutely,” Chelsea said.

“Just remember to check on the people you love on a consistent basis. Even people you may think are okay may not be okay,” said Ginette Grider, friend of the family.

“This is something that has been in the dark too long. We need to bring light to it.” Lacey added.

The family is planning on making a donation in Taylor and Clessie’s honor to a domestic violence campaign.