Viewers share photos after winter weather rolls through the Ozarks

Top Stories
Posted: / Updated:

SPRINGFIELD, Mo.– On the first day of 2021, people across the Ozarks awoke to find a layer of ice and snow settled over their yards, trees, and neighborhood streets.

For many in Southwest Missouri, this meant power outages. The Association of Missouri Electric Cooperatives is still working to restore power in thousands of homes across the region at the time of this report.

Photos Courtesy of Alfred Wiles, Waynesville, MO

But the same wintery mess causing outages and inconveniences is also providing some seasonal scenery.

Photo Courtesy of Debbie Prothero, Springfield
Photos Courtesy of Alfred Wiles in Waynesville
Photo Courtesy of Tanya Dorman of Nevada
Photo Courtesy of Vickie Greer, Ash Grove
Photo Courtesy of Tanya Dorman of Nevada
Photo Courtesy of Nikki Friemel-Berry
Photo Courtesy of Bonnie Jennings from West of Walnut Grove
  • Photos Courtesy of KOLR10 Photojournalist Eric Redus, Springfield

Email your photos to News@KOLR10.com or send us a direct message on Facebook.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Local Sports

More Local Sports

World News

More World News
Viewer Panel Sign Up

Trending Stories

Washington DC Bureau

Washington DC Bureau

Newsfeed Now

More Newsfeed Now