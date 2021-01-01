Viewers share photos after winter weather rolls through the Ozarks

SPRINGFIELD, Mo.– On the first day of 2021, people across the Ozarks awoke to find a layer of ice and snow settled over their yards, trees, and neighborhood streets.
For many in Southwest Missouri, this meant power outages. The Association of Missouri Electric Cooperatives is still working to restore power in thousands of homes across the region at the time of this report.
But the same wintery mess causing outages and inconveniences is also providing some seasonal scenery.
Email your photos to News@KOLR10.com or send us a direct message on Facebook.