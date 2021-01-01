Viewers share photos after winter weather rolls through the Ozarks

SPRINGFIELD, Mo.– On the first day of 2021, people across the Ozarks awoke to find a layer of ice and snow settled over their yards, trees, and neighborhood streets.

For many in Southwest Missouri, this meant power outages. The Association of Missouri Electric Cooperatives is still working to restore power in thousands of homes across the region at the time of this report.









Photos Courtesy of Alfred Wiles, Waynesville, MO

But the same wintery mess causing outages and inconveniences is also providing some seasonal scenery.

Photo Courtesy of Debbie Prothero, Springfield





Photos Courtesy of Alfred Wiles in Waynesville

Photo Courtesy of Tanya Dorman of Nevada

Photo Courtesy of Vickie Greer, Ash Grove

Photo Courtesy of Tanya Dorman of Nevada

Photo Courtesy of Nikki Friemel-Berry

Photo Courtesy of Bonnie Jennings from West of Walnut Grove





Photos Courtesy of KOLR10 Photojournalist Eric Redus, Springfield

Email your photos to News@KOLR10.com or send us a direct message on Facebook.