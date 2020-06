Missouri — Thousands are without power in Greene and Christian County after storms pass through the area, according to the Association of Missouri Electrical Cooperatives.

Several power lines, traffic lights and trees are being reported down throughout Springfield because of the storms.

Photo courtesy of Megan Caddy

Photo courtesy of Megan Caddy

Photo courtesy of Megan Caddy

Below is a video of downed power lines and debris around the Springfield area:

You can click here to view Springfield City Utilities outages map.