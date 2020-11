OSAGE BEACH, Mo.– A strip mall in Osage Beach took on storm damage late Saturday, Nov. 14, 2020.

The damage can be seen clearly in photos gathered by KOLR10 News and in one viewer-video sent to Ozarks First.





Missouri State Highway Patrol issued a warning to passersby via Twitter Saturday evening, asking people to “please avoid the area”. Kings Plaza is located near the corner of Osage Beach Parkway and Passover Road.

More pictures coming in. Please avoid the area. pic.twitter.com/l6aICTeJpO — MSHP Troop F (@MSHPTrooperF) November 15, 2020

BELOW: Video sent in to KOLR10 by, viewer, Sami Leigh.