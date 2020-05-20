Victory Mission and Discovery Center partner to provide food to local children

SPRINGFIELD, Mo.– A group of men at Victory Mission are using their passion for cooking to offer a helping hand.

Each day they provide hot meals to children at the Discovery Center.

“I think it’s super important that we feed the children of the people that are out there taking care of us as a community,” kitchen manager Cory Kinder said.

Those people Cory Kinder is referring to are local healthcare workers, battling COVID-19.

Kinder says the team begins cooking at nine each morning.

“It’s the first thing we start in the day when we come to work,” Kinder said. “It’s super important to us.”

He says it feels good to see the kids’ faces light up when they deliver the meals.

“Before they were only getting sandwiches and things like that so we definitely took it up a notch,” Kinder said.

Which is something, CEO of the Discovery Center, Rob Blevins, also agrees with.

“It tastes different when you have people with the passion behind it that we have of the team at the Victory Mission and what they’re doing for the kids,” Blevins said.

He says the hot meals help provide a sense of normalcy for the kids.

“To see the smiles on their face to see the empty plates and to hear the laughter of a child with a full belly I think is pretty special,” Blevins said.

If there’s anything positive to be said about this time, Blevins says it’s the sense of community being seen from everyone.

“I think when you see that sort of humanity exemplified to this degree it’s inspiring and encouraging and creates more action.”

The men cooking the meals are a part of Victory Mission’s restoration program, which lasts anywhere from 12 to 18 months and works to rehabilitate the men into society.