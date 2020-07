SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — A local non-profit will be sharing details about its future headquarters and a new campaign later at 5:15 p.m., Thursday, July 23, 2020.

The victim center will be moving to the 800 block of West Tampa Street and will be able to have 50% more space to help victims.

They hope to move-in the spring of 2021.

In addition to the new space, the non-profit has launched the build-hope capital campaign. It hopes to raise $1.3 million and have already raised 86% of that.