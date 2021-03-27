VFW Post hosts Veterans Resource Fair

SPRINGFIELD, Mo.– Several organizations set up at the VFW Post for the Veterans Resource Fair on Saturday, March 27.

At the fair, veterans could receive assistance with several things such as accessing benefits, finding work, furthering their education, and even buying a home. The VFW Post planned to host the resource fair last year but had to postpone because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“VFW motto is that VFW does more for veterans than anybody else,” said Post Commander Al Wagner. “So, that’s our motto and that’s what we try to do. We try to reach out to veterans that have problems or veterans that are in need. Any crisis at all we’d like to help them with it.”

The fair was only on Saturday, but the VFW is there to help veterans anytime they need it.