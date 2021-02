BRANSON, Mo.-- The Branson Board of Alderman voted unanimously to approve funding for the 76 project. The project would bury power lines from the Presley's Theater to the Branson Ferris Wheel.

On Jan. 26, the Branson Board of Aldermen gave initial approval to allow a local taxing district to fund the burying of utility lines on a segment of 76 Country Boulevard after a staff report from the city's finance director, Jamie Rouch.