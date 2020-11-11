Veterans discuss transition from military to college student

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Today is Veterans Day, where we take time to honor military veterans. At Missouri State, some men have transitioned from serving our country to becoming full-time college students. Something they say comes with its own set of obstacles.

You’ll find roughly 850 student veterans on Missouri State’s campus.

“Transitioning out of the army to civilian lifestyle was definitely difficult,” Jacob Mickelberg an MSU student and veteran said.

Mickelberg comes from a family of soldiers.

“I did seven years in the United States Army,” Mickelberg said. “My family’s actually longtime military stems all the way back to the Korean War and even past that with some P.O.W.’s.”

MiCkelberg decided to get out of the army in 20-14 to become a physician.

“I’m actually registering for the MCAT which is the Medical College Admissions Test, I’m going to be registering for that this afternoon,” Mickelberg said.

MSU’s Oldham Family Veteran Student Center provides assistance to students like Mickelburg.

“This is a quiet place for us to come study,” Mickelburg said. “We can have conversations in here that normally may be frowned upon elsewhere, just veteran talk, and it’s just a place where we can gather and continue some camaraderie and build some more connections through other veterans.”

Frank Tribble is also a student veteran and says he’s appreciative of the on-campus support.

“It definitely allows us to be a little bit more ourselves, something of familiarity for everyone,” Frank Tribble said.

Tribble says he too struggled with transitioning out of the military.

“It’s definitely tough sometimes but it’s worth it, in the end, getting the degree,” Tribble said. “It’s great that the military has afforded us this opportunity where we can continue on with better aspects of our lives.”

MSU also has around 150 veterans serving in faculty and staff positions throughout the university.