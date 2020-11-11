Veterans Day 2020 freebies: Check out all the places around the Ozarks to get free stuff

American flags are placed at a fountain in honor of fallen service members during a ceremony at the Tidewater Veterans Memorial in Virginia Beach for Veterans Day. The City of Virginia Beach has been hosting the Veterans Day parade and ceremonies since 1970. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Betsy Knapper/Released)

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Happy Veterans Day! If you’re an active military member or a veteran make sure to take advantage of these deals.

Restaurant deals:

Applebee’s: Is offering a free meal from a special menu to active and former military members.

Cafe B-29 in Ozark: Veterans and active duty eat for free from 7:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. There will be music and special guests and a motorcycle raffle.

Big Whiskey’s: Is offering Free chips and dip of their choice or a free beer at all Southwest Missouri locations

Buffalo Wild Wings: Wings for heroes. Buffalo Wild Wings is giving 10 free boneless wings plus fries for all veterans.

Casey’s General Store: Any member of the military can have a free cup of coffee.

Chili’s Grill & Bar: Veterans and active military members will recieve a free Veterans Day meal.

Cici’s Pizza: Cici’s is offering a free adult buffet to all veterans and active-duty military personnel on Wednesday, Nov. 11, 2020. The offer is for dine-in only and does not include a drink.

Cracker Barrell: On Veterans Day, Wednesday, Nov. 11, 2020, Cracker Barrel will be offering all U.S. military veterans a complimentary slice of Double Chocolate Fudge Coca-Cola Cake.

Denny’s: From 5 a.m. to noon on Veterans Day all veterans and active military members can build your own grand slam for free. This is for dine-in only.

Dickey’s Barbecue Pit: On Veterans Day you can receive a free pulled pork classic sandwich at all their locations.

Dunkin’ Donuts: Veterans and active-duty military will receive a free donut of their choice with no purchase necessary.



First Watch Daytime Café: Offering 50% off for all veterans.

Golden Corral: During the month of November active or former military members can pick up a promotional card for a free “Thank You” meal. The promotional cards are redeemable from now until May 31, 2021, for dine-in only.

Hope Center in Mt. Vernon: All Veterans, Active Service, or spouses receive 50% off.

IHOP: Free Red, White and Blueberry pancake combo for all veterans and active duty service personnel – 7 a.m. – 7 p.m.

Krispy Kreme, Nov. 11, 2020. Free donut of choice and small brewed coffee for current and former military members. https://www.krispykreme.com/

Little Caesar’s: Veterans and active-duty military can get a free $5 Hot and Ready lunch combo from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Logan’s Roadhouse, Nov. 11, 2020 (3 pm – 6 pm). Free entrée from the American Roadhouse Meals menu. 10% discount year-round. Call your local Logan’s Roadhouse for details and to verify participation.

McDonald’s (all locations): Free breakfast or lunch sandwich to all veterans and active-duty personnel – all day, just show military ID.

Olive Garden: Veterans and active-duty military can get a free entrée from a special menu.

Orange Leaf Frozen Yogurt: Nov. 11, 2020. Half-off froyo for all retired and active-duty military at participating locations.

Outback Steakhouse: Nov. 11, 2020. Free Bloomin’ Onion and your choice of any Coca-Cola® product. Offer available for dine-in or to-go (call-in orders only, not available online). Also available: 10% OFF Heroes Discount is open to servicemen and women, police officers, firefighters, and first responders, with corresponding state or federal service ID.

Red Lobster: Veterans, reservists and active-duty military personnel can get a free dessert or appetizer from a special menu when they dine in on Nov. 11

Red Robin: Veterans and active-duty military personnel with a loyalty card can receive a free Red’s Tavern Double Burger and bottomless steak fries from Nov. 12 through Nov. 30. Offer good for dine-in or takeout.

Starbucks: Enjoy a free tall coffee if you’re a veteran or active-duty military member.

Texas Roadhouse: Veterans and active military members are invited to enjoy a free lunch on Monday, Nov. 11, between 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. You can choose from 10 entrees.

Zaxby’s: Free Boneless Wings Meal with proof of military service Wednesday.

Business deals:

Kohl’s: Take 30% off in-store as a thank you from Kohl’s. The retail store also offers a 15% in-store discount every Monday as part of their Military Mondays. Make sure to bring your Military ID.

Home Depot: Veterans and active-duty military can receive a 10% discount on select items during in-store purchases on Nov. 11.

Target: Veterans, military personnel and their families can receive a 10% discount on one purchase Nov. 3 -11 in-store and online. Guests can visit target.com/military for more information and get verified for the offer.

Walgreens: The retailer is offering 20% off for military, veterans and their families Nov. 8-11. Walgreens also provides free flu shots for VA-enrolled veterans.

Bed, Bath & Beyond: Veterans and active-duty military can get 25% off their entire purchase Nov. 11-14 with proof of service

Dickerson Park Zoo: Free admission for active or veteran military and immediate family members (spouse & children). Please show military ID at the front gate.