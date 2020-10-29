Vernon County Sheriff’s Office investigating dead body found in residence

Top Stories

by: Bryce Derrickson

Posted: / Updated:
Make It Count

VERNON COUNTY, Mo. — The Vernon County Sheriff’s Office and several other law enforcement agencies are investigating a dead body found in a residence on Wednesday, Oct. 28, 2020.

According to the press release, the Sheriff’s Office responded to a report of a deceased person at a residence on Quail Road in the Southwest area of Vernon County.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol’s investigations Unit and the Bates County Sheriff’s Office are also apart of this investigation.

Mobile command units have been set up near the crime scene as the investigation continues.

Vernon County Sheriff Jason Mosher said they don’t believe there is any danger to residents in Vernon County at this time.

This is a developing story.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Local Sports

More Local Sports

World News

More World News
Make It Count

Trending Stories

Washington DC Bureau

Washington DC Bureau

Newsfeed Now

More Newsfeed Now