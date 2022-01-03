Vernon County officials arrest man after discovering drugs and a gun inside a vehicle

NEVADA, Mo. — A Nevada resident has been charged with multiple crimes after a traffic stop revealed guns and illegal drugs.

According to the Vernon County Sheriff’s Office, Jamie Boykin, 47, of Nevada, was stopped on New Year’s Eve. During the stop suspected methamphetamine, drug paraphernalia, cash, and a gun were found inside the vehicle.

Vernon County Sheriff’s Office

“He was running around with drugs and gun, so the detectives did an excellent job at getting him off our streets,” said Sheriff Jason Mosher.

Boykin faces charges of delivery of a controlled substance, unlawful possession of a firearm, and unlawful use of a weapon. A judge set the bond at $50,000.