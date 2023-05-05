EL DORADO SPRINGS, Mo. — A Vernon County man is dead after a crash with a semi.

According to a Missouri State Highway Patrol crash report, the crash happened just after midnight on May 5.

30-year-old Clinton T. Stacy was killed when the driver of a Peterbilt tractor-trailer crossed over the center line on U.S. Highway 54 just four miles west of El Dorado Springs, hitting Stacy’s 2008 Chevy Silverado head-on.

Stacy was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the semi was transported to a hospital in Joplin in serious condition.

This is MSHP Troop D’s 33rd fatality in 2023.