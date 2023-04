EL DORADO SPRINGS, Mo. — A Vernon County man is dead after an ATV crash on his property.

According to a Missouri State Highway Patrol crash report, the crash happened just before 10:00 a.m. April 22 on private property southwest of El Dorado Springs.

Mark White, 61, was riding a 2004 Polaris 330 Magnum on his property when the four-wheeler rolled over onto him.

White was pronounced dead at 11:29 a.m. at Nevada Regional Hospital.

This is MSHP Troop D’s 30th fatality crash for 2023.