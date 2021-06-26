Vehicle reportedly stolen by esacped prisoner from Gainesville recovered

OZARK COUNTY, Mo. — Information sent to Ozark County Sheriff’s Department has led to the recovery of a stolen vehicle and two people are currently in police custody.

On Saturday, June 26, members of Ozark County/Douglas County Multijurisdictional Task Force, Oregon County Sheriff’s Department, and the Howell County SWAT Team received information and searched several locations for Jason Laird, 44, of Gainsville, Missouri.

The Sedalia Police Department says Laird escaped while working a department of corrections work-release job at the Missouri State Fairgrounds, June 22, 2021.

During the search, a Chevy truck that was possibly stolen by Laird was discovered. Also, two individuals found inside a home were taken into custody.

Both individuals are being held in the Ozark County Jail.