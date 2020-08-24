Van Buren police continue to search for missing man last seen leaving work

VAN BUREN, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — UPDATE: The Van Buren Police Department issued an update on Monday, saying it continues to search for Carlos Loarca, a 37-year-old man missing since July 21, 2020.

Police say Loarca left his job at a local woodworking business in Van Buren during a break and has not been seen or heard from since by family or friends.

The VBPD is “very concerned about the welfare of Carlos and are seeking information as to his whereabouts and well-being.”

Loarca has a partially amputated finger on his left hand.

If you have any information as to his whereabouts, please contact Lieutenant Stephan Staggs at at (479) 474-1234 or LtStaggs@vanburencity.org.

ORIGINAL STORY

The Van Buren Police Department is asking for the public’s help locating a missing man last seen leaving work on Monday.

Carlos Loarca, 37, was last seen leaving his employment in the 3700 block of Kibler Road at around 10:30 a.m. on Monday.

He is 5 feet, 4 inches tall and weighs about 195 pounds. Loarca has short, brown hair and brown eyes.

He was last seen wearing khaki pants and a gray polo shirt.

If you have any information on Loarca’s whereabouts, please contact Lt. Staggs at 471-5022 or after hours at 474-1234.