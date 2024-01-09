BRANSON, Mo. — Lanes will be closed on 76 Country Boulevard between Dr. Good Drive and Forsyth Street for utility work.

According to a release from the City of Branson, closures will impact traffic through Jan. 19 while White River Valley Electric Cooperative removes utility poles in the area.

One lane will remain open at all times and work is scheduled between 7 a.m. and 6 p.m. daily (weather permitting). Drivers are asked to watch out for signs detouring traffic around closures.

Questions regarding the project can be directed to the Branson Public Works/Engineering Department at 417-337-8559.