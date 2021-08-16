US Senator Roy Blunt releases statement regarding Afghanistan

In this March 8, 2021, photo, Sen. Roy Blunt, R-Mo., holds a news conference at Springfield-Branson National Airport as he announces he will not seek a third term in the U.S. Senate in 2022. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — U.S. Senator Roy Blunt, who served on the Intelligence Committee in both the House and Senate, has released a statement regarding Afghanistan.

“The catastrophe that has unfolded in Afghanistan was an unforced error. We are now faced with a devastating collapse of our intelligence gathering capabilities while terrorists regain a foothold to launch attacks against the United States and our allies. The U.S. could have maintained a limited presence that provided stability in Afghanistan and protected our national security interests. This chaotic withdrawal will, in my view, prove to be a major mistake.

The most important thing President Biden and his administration have to do now is get the Afghan people who stood by our side to safety. They risked their lives for our country and we cannot abandon them. Failing to provide for their safety will be something our country regrets for a long time.

I am grateful to all of the U.S. military, intelligence, and diplomatic personnel who have served in Afghanistan. We will always honor the sacrifices that they and their families have made.” Senator Roy Blunt (R) Missouri

Governor Mike Parson and Kansas City Mayor Quinton Lucas also expressed their opinions regarding Afghanistan on Twitter.

Like many Missourians, I am concerned about the rapidly deteriorating situation in Afghanistan. The gross negligence demonstrated by the Biden Administration for the safety and security of our service members and our nation’s committed allies is shameful.

