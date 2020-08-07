UPDATE: Two Taney County deaths linked to recent nursing home cases of COVID-19

TANEY COUNTY, Mo.– According to the Taney County Health Department, the county’s two most recently reported deaths have been traced back to to a slew of cases recently reported at a number of area nursing homes.

Ozarks First reported on these 70 nursing home-based cases earlier this week.

This is the County’s fifth death according to the Health Department.

THE FOLLOWING IS A STATEMENT FROM THE TANEY COUNTY HEALTH DEPARTMENT:

The Taney County Health Department (TCHD) has confirmed the two most recently reported deaths are related to the nursing home cases reported on August 5, 2020. These two deaths are included in the current count of five. As of August 3, 2020, a total of 72 cases have been confirmed across 4 facilities.

“Our condolences go out to the families of these individuals.” states Lisa Marshall, Director of the Taney County Health Department. “TCHD continues to work with the 4 facilities and Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services (MO DHSS) to test residents and staff and contain further spread.

Staff and management at these facilities are asking for the public’s help to curb the spread of COVID-19 in nursing homes and other residential care facilities by postponing visits. Individuals in these living facilities are at an increased risk of getting COVID-19 and at an increased risk of severe illness and death. The risk to those living in residential care facilities and nursing homes is increased due to the prevalence of COVID-19 in Taney County.

TCHD reminds the community to take preventive measures to slow the spread of COVID-19 by wearing a face covering, physically distancing by 6 feet or more, and staying home if you are sick. If you do develop symptoms, seek medical attention.