UPDATE: Stone County officials confirm 41 positive COVID-19 cases from Kanakuk camp

STONE COUNTY, Mo. — The Stone County Health Department announced there are 41 cases of COVID-19 at the Kanakuk camp in Lampe.

The cases are a mix of campers, counselors and staff.

“These cases reside in 10 states and multiple counties in Missouri,” the health department said. “Many of these cases returned to their place of residence and then tested positive.”

According to the health department, there are no positive cases from the camp that reside in Stone County.

The camp decided to shut down for the term after being alerted about the suspected COVID-19 cases, resulting in all campers, counselors and staff to return home.

“SCHD will be working closely with Kanakuk Kamps to identify exposed individuals and quarantine those individuals, as necessary,” the health department said.