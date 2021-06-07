Upcoming Return Strong Virtual Job Fairs

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Employers throughout Missouri are participating in a Return Strong Virtual Job Fair which is hosted by the Missouri Department of Education and Workforce Development.

The event will be on Tuesday, June 8, and Tuesday, June 22. The first event will feature remote and part-time job positions and the event on June 22 will focus on openings in the healthcare industry.

The Return Strong Virtual Job Fairs is part of the state’s effort to help Missourians get back to work following the economic downturn caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Job seekers will be able to search for job listings, meet with hiring organizations and receive tips for resume writing and job interviews.

The events will begin from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Those interested in either upcoming job fair will need to register online. Job seekers should also create a profile and upload their resumes.

Employers interested in taking part in the job fair on June 22 can register until Friday, June 11.