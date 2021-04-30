Upcoming COVID-19 vaccination clinics for May

You may be jubilant after receiving the COVID-19 vaccine — but don’t post your vaccination card on social media sites. (File/Getty)

SPRINGFIELD, Mo.– The City of Springfield is currently in the yellow phase of its Road to Recovery Plan.

Masking is still required in public spaces but most occupancy restrictions have been lifted. The ultimate goal is to enter into the green phase, but for that to happen 50% of the population would have to be vaccinated. Along with that, there must be fewer than 20 COVID-19 patients in Greene County for at 20 days. As of Friday, April 30, there are 41 COVID-19 patients.

Upcoming COVID-19 vaccination events:

Walk-in vaccine clinics will be available, Saturday, May 1, at two Springfield-Greene County Library District locations.

The Jordan Valley Community Health Center Mobile Vaccine Unite will be at the Artsfest Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. at the University Plaza parking lot.

The Fire Department is offering a drop-in Fire Station Fun Day and Vaccine Clinic from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Friday, May 7 at Fire Station 8.

Individuals can register and schedule a COVID-19 vaccine appointment by going through Missouri’s Vaccine Navigator program.

You can view a full list of vaccine events by clicking here.