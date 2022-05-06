SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Ozarks Fox’s Sarah Scarlett brings you Up to Speed every weekday with the top trending and newsworthy stories. Here’s what’s making news on May 5, 2022.

Police find SUV connected to escaped inmate and officer

A manhunt for an escaped inmate and a parole officer has led authorities to discover an SUV that police believe was connected to the pair.

Arkansas woman threatens grandparents, bites police

A woman from Baxter County was arrested after allegedly threatening grandparents and biting an officer hard enough to draw blood.

Trial for DWI driver scheduled

A driver charged with driving while intoxicated in 2018 has had their trial set to begin in February of 2023.

Baby formula shortage

Some parents have raised concern after finding a shortage of baby formula on store shelves, due to a combination of recalls and supply chain issues.

Mother’s Day Gift Shopping

Mother’s Day is coming up this weekend. Here’s some gift ideas for that special mom in your life:

Deputies rescue kitten from flooding

Greene County deputies made an unusual water rescue Friday morning, saving a kitten from flooding. Now, they’re hoping the owner can identify themselves.