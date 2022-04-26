SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Ozarks FOX’s Sarah Scarlett is bringing everyone up to speed with the most popular headlines as of Tuesday, April 26.

The Springfield police are investigating a deadly hit-and-run crash where an SUV hit a man standing on a raised median. It happened today around 5:30 a.m.

Also Springfield-related… A man from the area was arrested in Nevada over a home invasion case. The suspect, named Jason O. Clark, was wanted after allegedly assaulting a juvenile.

Over in Washington D.C., Vice President Kamala Harris tested positive for COVID-19. She said she is fully vaccinated and boosted and plans to return to the White House when she tests negative for the virus.

