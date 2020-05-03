Unlikely fiddle player shares story of her past, family who believed in her

BRANSON, Mo. — A woman with deep Ozarks roots created a career for herself — one that’s ayptical for women.

Our State of the Ozarks Contributor Josh Heston introduces us to Lisa Ray as she pays tribute to the family that first put a fiddle in her hands.

“I’ve had a lot of trouble with the menfolk,” Ray said. “A lot of them didn’t think females ought to have been playing instruments at all. But grandpa stayed with me by it. He was very adamant about it. But a lot of other people, it took a long time. I had to show them.”

Generations of Lisa Ray’s family lived and died in the Blue Eye area.

“Every time I come over here, you know, I kiss their stones, you know,” Ray said. “And try to put all pretty flowers on them.”

But she graduated from high school in Washington state where her parents found work. Family stories shape her spirit.

“Granny said, after grandpa died, she said, ‘You know,’ she said, ‘I gotta have lights on his grave because he don’t need to be out there in the dark.'” Ray said.

And light is what Lisa spread when she took up an instrument normally played by men.

“And I’d always hide it from my classmates that I played fiddle. And I was a bluegrasser,” Ray said. “But then they found out, my senior year, and me and my brother played during our graduation. And they thought we were cool. And I never would have dreamt.”

Back in the Ozarks, Lisa found the stage at Pine Mountain Jamboree in Eureka Springs.

“But it was a cool job because it was like, you know, it was nice seeing all the people, wearing all them gaudy-looking outfits,” Ray said.

And later at Silver Dollar City with Horse Creek Band.

“And they never had a female fiddle player before, but they didn’t give me a hard time either,” Ray said. “They said they heard of me, so that was kinda sweet, you know. And they are really wonderful guys.”

But Lisa’s heart is never far from her grandparents.

“I live in their house,” Ray said. “All that old stuff is still there. His old work gloves you can still smell the sawdust. And I play his guitar. I don’t pick mine up very often but I’ll play his.”

Lisa Ray says she is looking forward to getting back to work at Silver Dollar City as well as teaching fiddle players of all ages again.