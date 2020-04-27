University of Missouri launches food finder map

Mo. — There’s now a new tool to help Missourians find locally grown food sources.

The University of Missouri extension office launched a food finder map.

So far, 160 produce growers, farmers and local grocery stores are listed on the map with their location, contact information and hours of operation.

Customers can use this map to find the closest local grocer to them.

The University of Missouri extension hopes the food finder will create better food linkages across the state of Missouri.

Lorin Fahrmeier with Farm to Institute is the project coordinator at the University of Missouri Extension. She says this map will connect us to our local and regional food systems.

“(The map will) help with the agriculture economy in the state of Missouri, and to help keep Missouri farmers farming and Missourians in a good supply of fresh, local, healthy nutritious food,” Fahrmeier said.

For more information, click here.