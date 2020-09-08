University of Arkansas announces 439 new COVID-19 cases

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The University of Arkansas updated its COVID-19 dashboard on Monday with 439 new cases, raising the total to 923 since the school began tracking cases on August 10.

The data was collected from September 4 to 6.

A total of 157 of the cases were self-reported to the university.

The overall positivity rate for on-campus testing is now 12.6 percent.

Of the 923 infected, 912 are students, two are graduate assistants, three are faculty, and six are staff.

A total of 3,734 people have been tested.

The Pat Walker Health Center says it will update its COVID-19 dashboard three times a week (M-W-F).

