U.S. Senator Roy Blunt responses to the acquittal of former President Donald Trump

Sen. Roy Blunt (R-MO). (Photo by: William B. Plowman/NBC/NBC NewsWire via Getty Images)

WASHINGTON, D.C.– The Senate voted to acquit former President Donald Trump on the charge of inciting an insurrection in his second impeachment trial.

The Senate voted 57-43, failing to reach the 67 votes needed to achieve the necessary two-thirds supermajority.

U.S. Senator Roy Blunt released the following statement today after voting against the conviction of former President Donald Trump:

“I said before this trial started that I believe the constitutional purpose for presidential impeachment is to remove a president from office, not to punish a person after they have left office. None of the arguments presented changed my view that this was an unconstitutional proceeding. Impeachment is not a tool that should be used to settle political scores against a private citizen.”

Sen. Blunt

