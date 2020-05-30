U.S. Army Corps of Engineers releases water at Table Rock Dam

BRANSON, Mo. — The Little Rock District of the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers opened gates three, five, seven and nine at Table Rock Dam on Saturday, May 30, 2020.

Each gate was opened one foot each releasing 5,500 cubic feet per second which is around 41,142.86 gallons of water.

The total release of hydropower will be about 17,500 cubic feet per second, according to a Facebook post from the Little Rock District of the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers.

You can watch the full video of the gates opening below: