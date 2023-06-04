SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — A two-year-old boy was killed Sunday morning after being hit by a car.

According to a crash report from the Missouri State Highway Patrol, the child was hit at a residence on Blackman Road near Springfield Fire Station 12 by 43-year-old Cory B. Stapp.

The incident happened just before 10:00 a.m. when Stapp, driving a 2014 Dodge Grand Caravan, traveled forward and hit the boy.

The boy was taken to Mercy Hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

This is MSHP Troop D’s 50th fatality crash for 2023.