BRANSON, Mo. — July 19 marked the two year anniversary of the Duck Boat tragedy.

In 2018, 17 people lost their lives when a Duck Boat capsized on Table Rock Lake.

Since that time, the National Transportation Safety Board has called the U.S. Coast Guard and owners and operators to implement safety recommendations for Duck Boats.

Senators Roy Blunt and Josh Hawley have also introduced bills that would make those recommendations federal law.