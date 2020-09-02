Two wrongful death lawsuits filed against crossing that saw three drownings in two years

TANEY COUNTY, Mo. — Two wrongful death lawsuits have been filed for the deaths of two people at the Bull Creek Crossing, according to court documents.

Property owner Steven Johnson, Sequiota Investmants Incorporated and Tom Boyce Excavating Incorporated are involved in two different lawsuits.

The first lawsuit is by Kirk Farrell who lost his wife when she drowned at the crossing. This one was filed on Aug. 26, 2020.

The second lawsuit was filed on Aug. 27 and is from Scott, Jennifer and Susan Puckett. Scott Michael Puckett and friend both drowned in May 2020. Scott Dean and Jennifer are his parents while Susan is his wife.

Earlier in 2020, the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers found the crossing to not be “in compliance” and is planned to be demolished.