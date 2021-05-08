Two thieves steal a vehicle and breaks into ATM in Buffalo, Missouri

BUFFALO, Mo.– The Buffalo Police Department is looking for two thieves who stole a vehicle and then broke into an ATM.

Investigators say it happened early Saturday morning at the Cash Saver Grocery store on Highway 65.

A security video shows two people getting out of a truck and using tools to break open the ATM to steal the money.

Police say the truck was stolen from a house near a high school and was abandoned near a middle school where police later recovered it.

If you have any information on the suspects, contact the Buffalo Police Department at 417-345-2709.