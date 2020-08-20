Two suspects turn themselves in for Lawrence County homicide investigation

by: Bryce Derrickson

Kimberly K. Henderson is pictured right. Frank J. Sheridan is pictured on the left. These photo’s are courtesy of the Lawrence County Sheriff’s office.

LAWRENCE COUNTY, Mo. — Two more suspects are now in custody after turning themselves in for the homicide investigation in Lawrence County, according to the Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office.

On Wednesday, Aug. 8, 2020, two more suspects turned themselves into the Lawrence County Jail. Both were wanted for first-degree murder in the death of Sarah Pasco.

The suspects are Kimberly Henderson, 47, from Stotts City, Missouri and Frank Sheridan Jr. 27, from Aurora, Missouri.

Eight of nine suspects have been charged in this investigation which resulted in the death of Pasco and seriously injuring another.

Gary Hunter is the only remaining suspect still at large, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

He is considered armed and dangerous and his whereabouts are currently unknown the Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office reports.

