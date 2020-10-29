Two Springfield organizations team up to help people search for accurate healthcare information online

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — CoxHealth and the Springfield-Greene County Library District are partnering to help people search for accurate and trusted healthcare information online.

The group is creating an interactive database user will be able to access by visiting the library’s website.

“Our goal is to teach people in the community how to look for quality health information,” Nicole Montgomery a clinical information specialist for CoxHealth said. “How to know when they find something whether or not it’s a trustworthy source and something that they can rely on.”

This can be important when answers to health questions seem to be easily located with a quick Google search.

“When you look at that what is it that you’re finding? Not just somebody’s opinion,” Montgomery said.

The hospital’s online database will help people sort fact from fiction.

“We know people are interested in their health and want to get as much information as they possibly can,” Montgomery said.

The interactive modules will be accessible through the Springfield-Greene County Library’s website.

“Both CoxHealth and the library have been a standard resource in this community for over 100 years,” Montgomery said.

And tailored to the Southwest Missouri community.

Planning and development librarian, Gay Wilson, says the library sent residents a survey prior to helping create the literacy project.

“Interestingly the most important thing is people are wanting information on mental health resources, medication information, information about procedures and of course COVID-19,” Wilson said.

The website is expected to be up and running by mid-December.

Montgomery says it’s important to remember your provider will always have the final say on your healthcare treatments and recommendations.