SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Two Springfield men have been charged for stealing more than a dozen air conditioning units from local businesses.

According to probable cause statements from the Springfield Police Department, Jeffery Clay Brockman and Brandin Lee Hylton worked together to steal the units from late July to mid-August 2023.

SPD was able to identify Brockman and Hylton in surveillance video from multiple locations. When officers interviewed Brockman, he admitted to the thefts and agreed to take officers to the locations where he and Hylton had stolen units.

Documents say that Hylton also admitted to the thefts, and told police they profited about $1,500 from the material scraped from the units.

Investigators also found the pair had stolen a trailer from a dental office, in addition to the air conditioning unit.

Online court records indicate Brockman has been charged with 14 counts of felony stealing. Hylton has been charged with three counts of felony stealing and is currently held in the Greene County Jail on a $15,000 cash bond.