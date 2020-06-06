Two sought over property damage in last weekend’s unrest

Top Stories

by: The Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:
Ferguson Police Sign_7867954025479291979

FERGUSON, Mo. (St. Louis Post-Dispatch) – Authorities are looking for a man accused of punching a 77-year-old woman and another accused of damaging a police building during unrest last weekend in the St. Louis suburb of Ferguson.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that prosecutors have charged 42-year-old Barry Brooks Jr., of University City, and 19-year-old Jeffery William Mogg, of Herculaneum, with first degree property damage.

Brooks also is charged with third-degree assault.

Police said in a Facebook post that he punched the woman in the face “because she had the courage to stand up to him while he was damaging property.” Mogg, whose charges stem from damage done to the Ferguson Police Department building, also is charged with resisting arrest.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Local Sports

More Local Sports

National News

More National

World News

More World News

Donate Today Food Drive

Donating Today

Trending Stories

Washington DC Bureau

Washington DC Bureau

Newsfeed Now

More Newsfeed Now