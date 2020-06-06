Two sought over property damage in last weekend’s unrest

FERGUSON, Mo. (St. Louis Post-Dispatch) – Authorities are looking for a man accused of punching a 77-year-old woman and another accused of damaging a police building during unrest last weekend in the St. Louis suburb of Ferguson.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that prosecutors have charged 42-year-old Barry Brooks Jr., of University City, and 19-year-old Jeffery William Mogg, of Herculaneum, with first degree property damage.

Brooks also is charged with third-degree assault.

Police said in a Facebook post that he punched the woman in the face “because she had the courage to stand up to him while he was damaging property.” Mogg, whose charges stem from damage done to the Ferguson Police Department building, also is charged with resisting arrest.