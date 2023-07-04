LACLEDE COUNTY, Mo. — Two women are in serious condition after a dune buggy crash near Lebanon.

According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, the accident happened just before 5 p.m. on July 4 on private property near McBride Road five miles west of Lebanon.

MSHP says 36-year-old Jennifer D. Gross of New Mexico was driving a Zircon Buggy when she failed to make a sharp turn, ejecting her and her passenger, 57-year-old Linda K. Parker of Richland, Missouri.

Gross and Parker were taken to a Springfield hospital via helicopter.