LACLEDE COUNTY, Mo. — Two people from Chicago are in serious condition after a crash near Conway.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol’s crash report says the crash happened around 7:30 a.m. on Nov. 19.

A 2019 Mazda SUV was traveling west a mile from Conway when it went off the right side of I-44. MSHP says the car rolled three times and skidded across an outer road before overturning again, landing on its wheels.

The driver, a 45-year-old man, and passenger, a 46-year-old woman, were taken to a Springfield hospital for treatment.