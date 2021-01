BATTLEFIELD, Mo. — Two people were found dead after a house fire in Battlefield, Missouri, according to the Greene County Sheriff’s Department.

Fire crews responded to a fire early Wednesday morning, Jan. 27, 2021, at 4000 W. Somerset Drive.

When crews arrived they found a working house fire and eventually located two individuals dead inside the residence.

The Greene County Sheriff’s Office and the Battlefield Police Department are investigating the scene.

This is a developing story.