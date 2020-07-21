Two people are dead after vehicle goes airborne and hits tree

by: Bryce Derrickson

AVA, Mo. — Two people are dead after their vehicle goes airborne and hits a tree on Monday, July 20, 2020, at 1:30 p.m., according to Missouri State Highway Patrol.

On Highway 5, five miles north of Ava, Owen Dobb, 25, tried to pass two vehicles and traveled off the left side of the roadway. The vehicle became airborne and struck a tree-killing both Dobb and the passenger, Rebecca Brandon, 34.

Both were pronounced dead at the scene.

MSHP reports that neither Dobb nor Brandon were wearing safety devices and that the car was totaled.

