Two people from Ozark are dead after head on collision

OZARK, Mo. — Missouri State Highway Patrol has identified the victims of a fatal car crash that happened on Tuesday, July 21, 2020, at 11:50 a.m.

According to MSHP, Robert Butler, 89, and Donna Butler, 83, were traveling eastbound on Route EE, when another vehicle traveling westbound crossed the center lane. Both vehicles struck head-on and were totaled.

The Butlers were airlifted to Cox South Hospital in Springfield. They were both pronounced dead at the hospital.

The injuries of the other driver are unknown. As required by state law the surviving driver was tested for alcohol, according to the MSHP.