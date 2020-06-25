Two new COVID-19 cases confirmed in Taney County; Community health exposures listed

TANEY COUNTY, Mo.- Taney County Health Department released information on two new cases and new locations where potential exposures to COVID-19 could have occurred.
Taney County has a total of 39 cases of COVID-19.
Case 38 is travel-related and visited the following places:
Friday, June 12 to Friday, June 19
- McDonald’s 2214 W Hwy 76 in Branson Morning Drive-Thru (unmasked)
- McDonald’s 515 W Main St in Branson Evening Drive-Thru (unmasked)
- McDonald’s 510 W Main Street in Branson Evening Drive-thru (unmasked)
Sunday, June 14
- Ye Olde Wash House in Hollister – Mid Morning (unmasked)
- CVS 515 W Main Street in Branson Evening Drive-Thru (unmasked)
- Sunfest Market in Branson Mid Morning (unmasked)
Friday, June 19
- CVS in Branson after 5 p.m. (unmasked)
Case 39 is also travel-related, and the individual visited the following place:
Sunday, June 13
- Walmart Super Center in Branson at 11 a.m. (unmasked)
All close contacts are being notified and place in quarantine.
The Health Department says anyone who was at these locations on these dates is at low risk for contracting COVID-19 but should monitor for symptoms.
The Health Department said this is an essential reminder for everyone to carefully interact with the community and environment and stay home if you feel sick.
Symptoms of COVID-19 include:
- Fever or chills
- Cough
- Shortness of breath or difficulty breathing
- Fatigue
- Muscle or body aches
- Headache
- New loss of taste or smell
- Sore throat
- Congestion or runny nose
- Nausea or vomiting
- Diarrhea
If symptoms do develop, seek medical attention.