Two new COVID-19 cases confirmed in Taney County; Community health exposures listed

TANEY COUNTY, Mo.- Taney County Health Department released information on two new cases and new locations where potential exposures to COVID-19 could have occurred.

Taney County has a total of 39 cases of COVID-19.

Case 38 is travel-related and visited the following places:

Friday, June 12 to Friday, June 19

McDonald’s 2214 W Hwy 76 in Branson Morning Drive-Thru (unmasked)

McDonald’s 515 W Main St in Branson Evening Drive-Thru (unmasked)

McDonald’s 510 W Main Street in Branson Evening Drive-thru (unmasked)

Sunday, June 14

Ye Olde Wash House in Hollister – Mid Morning (unmasked)

CVS 515 W Main Street in Branson Evening Drive-Thru (unmasked)

Sunfest Market in Branson Mid Morning (unmasked)

Friday, June 19

CVS in Branson after 5 p.m. (unmasked)

Case 39 is also travel-related, and the individual visited the following place:

Sunday, June 13

Walmart Super Center in Branson at 11 a.m. (unmasked)

All close contacts are being notified and place in quarantine.

The Health Department says anyone who was at these locations on these dates is at low risk for contracting COVID-19 but should monitor for symptoms.

The Health Department said this is an essential reminder for everyone to carefully interact with the community and environment and stay home if you feel sick.

Symptoms of COVID-19 include:

Fever or chills

Cough

Shortness of breath or difficulty breathing

Fatigue

Muscle or body aches

Headache

New loss of taste or smell

Sore throat

Congestion or runny nose

Nausea or vomiting

Diarrhea



If symptoms do develop, seek medical attention.